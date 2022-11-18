3-month sporting extravaganza concludes

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, November 17

With the promise to meet again next year, curtain falls for the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vowed to restore the pristine glory of state in sports. The three-month long sporting extravaganza culminated after an impressive function at Guru Nanak Stadium here today.

An artiste performs during the closing ceremony at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. Tribune Photos: Himanshu Mahajan

The games were organised by the State Sports Department under the auspices of Sports and Youth Services, Punjab, to recognise the talent of sportspersons and encourage the youth to take an active part in sports.

Competitions in 29 sports disciplines for boys and girls U-14, 17 and 21 years besides for men and women 21-40 years and above 40 years were conducted in three phases (block, district and state level) during these games which were held at different venues across the state.

Players in action during a kabaddi match on the concluding day of Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. Tribune Photos: Himanshu Mahajan

Addressing the gathering, after digitally transferring cash amount worth Rs 6.85 crore in the bank accounts of 9,961 players who bagged medals during these games, the CM congratulated all the players for their stupendous success.

An amount of Rs 10,000 was transferred in account of gold medal winners, Rs 7,000 to the silver medalists and Rs 5,000 to the bronze medal winners.

The CM said that these games would be held every year to promote sporting activity in every nook and corner of the state. He felicitated the teams of Patiala (202 gold medals), Ludhiana (133 gold medals) and Mohali (123 gold medals) for securing overall first, second and third position, respectively.

He also honoured nine districts namely Amritsar, Barnala, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ropar, Mohali and Sangrur for successfully organising the games. Mann congratulated Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer for the smooth completion of games.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games medallist Vikas Thakur handed over the games flag to the Chief Minister who gave it to the Sports Department for organising the games annually.

The highlight of the evening was an exhibition kabaddi match that was appreciated by the spectators.

On the occasion, an impressive video about the sporting extravaganza accompanied by the magnificent traditional dance ‘giddha’ and ‘bhangra’ enthralled the audience and forced them to tap their feet.