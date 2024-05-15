31 file nominations on last day, 70 in fray for Lok Sabha segment

Ludhiana, May 14

As many as 31 nominations were submitted with the District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday. With this, the total number of nominations submitted for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency has reached 70.

Along with DEO Sawhney, General Observer Divya Mittal was also present while the nominations were filed on Tuesday. The total number of nominations submitted for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency has now reached 70, of which 30 have been filed by Independent candidates. — TNS

