31 more contract virus in district

Ludhiana, April 13
The Health Department confirmed 31 new cases of Covid-19 here on Thursday.
The total positive cases include 14 individuals who reported influenza-like symptoms, five persons who visited the OPD, a person had contact with a positive patient and three others.
The Health Department is still trying to trace eight positive cases.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the district has reported a total of 1,13,883 positive cases and 3,021 patients have succumbed to the virus to date.
At present, there are 127 active cases of the virus in the district.
