37 fresh cases of virus in dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

The Civil Surgeon’s office on Wednesday confirmed 37 new cases of Covid-19. Of these, 14 individuals had influenza-like symptoms, two had visited the OPD, four were contacts of positive patients, one was undertrial and four other persons.

Details of 12 positive patients are being traced.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, a total of 1,14,056 positive cases and 3,023 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in Ludhiana district to date. At present, there are 202 active cases in the district, while the Covid positivity rate was recorded at 4.29 per cent today.