1984 RIOTS

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims

Kin of affected families of the 1984 riots at Dugri in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 31

Though 38 years have passed since the 1984 riots, dark shadows of those terrifying incidents can still be clearly seen on the faces of affected families.

Victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots said here today that they had lost their family members 38 years ago but the wait for justice had been getting longer. The victims are also upset over the “slow pace” of court proceedings. Their wounds have not healed, they said.

A 68-year-old woman, Bhupinder Kaur, said her five family members, including her husband, were killed by rioters. She was sad as many of the accused have not been punished to date.

Recalling the horror, she said on the morning of November 1, 1984, when over 100 armed people attacked her house, her husband went out. They grabbed him by his hair, threw him down and beat him. They put a tyre around his neck and set him on fire. When a flammable material was thrown at her house, it caught fire. Her two brothers-in-law, uncle and a son of sister-in-law were killed by the rioters, she said.

Living a miserable life after the loss of four members of her family, Gurmail Kaur said the government had given some relief to affected families but many who were involved in riots were enjoying political patronage, and it was like rubbing salt in their wounds.

Another victim, Gurdev Kaur, said her husband used to drive a taxi and had gone somewhere to pick-up passengers but he never returned. She was later informed by somebody that her husband was killed by rioters but his body could not be found.

Surjeet Singh, president of the Danga Peerat Welfare Society, said: “Around 10,000 Sikhs were massacred by rioters between the period from October 31 to the first week of November in 1984 in Delhi, Kanpur and other parts of the country. Many of the accused who were behind the incident have not been punished to date. Even some of them passed away. The riot-affected families are still forced to suffer and are waiting for justice.”

In memory of those who were killed in the 1984 riots and for the long-pending demand for justice, a candle march will be carried out from CRPF Colony, Dugri, on November 4.

Meanwhile, Surjeet Singh also alleged that the red cards (ID cards for victims of the 1984 riots) of around 135 families were cancelled in the past.

He demanded from the state government to resume the cards. Otherwise, they would be forced to launch an agitation.

Upset over ‘slow’ court proceedings

Victims of the 1984 riots said on Monday that they had lost their family members 38 years ago but the wait for justice had been getting longer. They are also upset over the "slow pace" of court proceedings. Their wounds are yet to be healed, they said.

