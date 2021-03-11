4 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 2
Four fresh Covid cases were reported, while there was no death due to the disease in the district today.
A total of 1,09,870 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 30 active cases in the district and 30 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present one Covid patient is admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 35,06,971 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,82,342 were found negative.
Samples of 1,941 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Get vaccinated, prevent fourth wave: Civil Surgeon
Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh has appealed to residents to get themselves vaccinated. “From the past few days, cases have seen a surge in a few districts, which is a matter of concern. Everyone should get themselves vaccinated and if some have missed their second dose, they should also get their dose,” said Dr SP Singh.
Vaccination is very important to keep Covid at bay. In addition to this, people should wear mask at public places and maintain distance from each other.
