4-year old boy killed by neighbour in Ludhiana

PTI

Ludhiana, October 3

A four-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a neighbour on the outskirts of Khanna town here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Ravi Raj was sleeping with his parents and two siblings, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sharma said.

The accused, identified as Arvind Kumar, allegedly barged into their house in the night and took away Raj with him, the DSP said.

Kumar took the boy to a nearby cowshed where he allegedly killed him by slitting his throat, he added.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, the DSP said.