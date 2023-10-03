4-year old boy killed by neighbour in Ludhiana

PTI
Ludhiana, October 3
A four-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a neighbour on the outskirts of Khanna town here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night when Ravi Raj was sleeping with his parents and two siblings, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sharma said.
The accused, identified as Arvind Kumar, allegedly barged into their house in the night and took away Raj with him, the DSP said.
Kumar took the boy to a nearby cowshed where he allegedly killed him by slitting his throat, he added.
The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, the DSP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head arrested after police raids; office sealed
Premises connected to news portal’s journalists raided; 46 s...
‘Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to join NDA, I refused due to his deeds,’ says PM Modi
Prime Minister accuses BRS dispensation of ‘looting’ funds m...
57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor
This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...
Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India
Also said that it's important for Canada to have diplomats o...
SC to take up petitions against Bihar caste survey on October 6
Petitioner contended that the nature of information sought i...