4-yr-old girl dies in roof collapse

Ludhiana, July 3
In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl died after the roof of a house collapsed at Bhukhri village here late on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred due to heavy rain.
As per information, Karamjit Singh, a resident of Bhukhri village, his wife Manpreet Kaur, four-year-old daughter Karamjot and seven-month-old daughter were sleeping in their house when the roof of their house collapsed.
Their elder daughter died in the mishap. Karamjit, his wife and their infant daughter also suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Happy, brother of Karamjit Singh, said since Karamjit and his wife were undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they were not informed about the death of their elder daughter.
