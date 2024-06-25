4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Nitin Jain
Ludhiana, June 24
Even over four years after completion, major hurdles still exist on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has maintained.
While the construction of a left-out flyover at the Bhaini Sahib junction was underway, two more roadblocks were yet to be removed on one of the busiest 76-km-long highways, the major part of which was completed way back in March, 2020.
The development assumes significance as the non-availability of requisite land had left the flyover incomplete even over four years after the four-six-laning of the highway that connects Ludhiana with Chandigarh had been completed.
Though the NHAI had fixed a deadline of April 30, 2024, to complete the construction of flyover and other allied works, the work was yet to be finished for delay in disbursement of payment.
The project has 2 major bridges, 6 minor bridges, 8 flyovers, 6 vehicular underpasses, 10 pedestrian underpasses, 126 culverts, 46-km-long service lane, 9 major junctions, 253 minor junctions and 8-km-long bypass at Samrala.
