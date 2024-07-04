400 sanitation workers attend Ludhiana MC’s workshop

Ludhiana, July 3
Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with Clean Air Punjab, conducted a workshop on Solid Waste Management (SWM). Held at the Meeting Hall, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana Zone A, the event spanned three sessions and was attended by over 400 dedicated sanitation workers, aiming to enhance their skills and knowledge in effective and sustainable waste management practices.
Additional Municipal Commissioner, Paramdeep Singh expressed deep appreciation for the participants, stating, “Our sanitation workers are the unsung heroes of our community. This workshop, organised in tandem with Clean Air Punjab, was designed to empower them with the knowledge and tools necessary for effective and sustainable waste management”
The workshop covered critical aspects of waste segregation, collection, transportation and disposal, with a strong emphasis on health and safety practices, community engagement and awareness. The sessions were designed to be interactive and informative, providing practical skills and knowledge that participants can apply in their daily work.
