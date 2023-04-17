43 more test positive for Covid in district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 16

Fortythree persons tested positive for Covid in the district today. It is after a gap of eight months that more than 40 persons tested positive. It was last on August 16 that 67 persons had tested positive. No loss of life was reported on Sunday.

Those who tested positive today include 21 persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, four diagnosed during the OPD visits, two contacts of positive patients, a healthcare worker, one antenatal care patient and one undertrial. As many as 13 persons are still being traced by the Health Department.

Now, healthcare workers (HCWs) are being tested positive for Covid and there are no clear guidelines regarding quarantine leave for them.

Many of the healthcare workers have not taken booster dose and want the government should get them vaccinated.

“A few of my colleagues have tested positive and it seems that Covid is making a comeback. I am adopting every possible precautionary measure,” said a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital.

Another healthcare worker said earlier, there were guidelines for quarantine leave and isolation but in the absence of clear-cut instructions, there was confusion. The department should reissue the guidelines keeping in view the rising cases.

Reeta, another HCW, said she got herself vaccinated with both doses but missed the booster dose. “Arrangements should be made to administer booster dose for the HCWs,” she said.

The positivity rate today was 5.79 per cent and there were 168 active cases in the district. A total of 18 patients suffering from Covid are admitted to various hospitals.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,977 persons have tested positive and 3,021 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Sunday, 743 samples were sent for testing which include 537 RT-PCR and 206 antigen samples.

Dr Hitinder Kaur appealed to residents to adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently for the protection of all.