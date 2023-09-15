 450 industries have moved to Punjab recently due to Mann govt's efforts: Arvind Kejriwal : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • 450 industries have moved to Punjab recently due to Mann govt's efforts: Arvind Kejriwal

450 industries have moved to Punjab recently due to Mann govt's efforts: Arvind Kejriwal

CM Mann announced an exemption for industry in Ludhiana giving them three years time to shift out from residential areas

450 industries have moved to Punjab recently due to Mann govt's efforts: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meeting industrialists in Ludhiana on Friday. Tribune Photo



PTI

Ludhiana, September 15 

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that 450 industries from the other states have shifted their operations to Punjab during the last few months and lauded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his efforts.

Kejriwal, also Delhi's chief minister, said Punjab is witnessing a "reverse trend" as Mann built an industry-friendly atmosphere coupled with a good law and order situation in the state.

Interacting with entrepreneurs during a townhall meeting here, Kejriwal said that this was contrary to the trend earlier when there was an "exodus" of industry from Punjab.

The AAP national convener, who is on the last day of his three-day visit to Punjab on Wednesday, said that this was due to Mann's desire to make Punjab among the best in every sphere.

Kejriwal said previous governments used to see industrialists with an eye of suspicion and always think about using them, but the present government considers them "as our partners".

Bhagwant Mann has restored the faith of industrialists by providing them an industry-friendly atmosphere coupled with a good law and order situation, the AAP convener said, adding that big industrial tycoons are making huge investments in the state.

Kejriwal batted for constituting sector-specific task forces, comprising of representatives of the industry and state government officers, to give fillip to growth of these sectors.

Speaking at the event, Mann announced an exemption for the industry in Ludhiana giving them three years time to shift out from residential areas. He said the state government will constitute a committee to decide the status of such areas soon. 

Mann added that the state government is committed towards the growth of the industry in Ludhiana and that no stone will be left unturned for achieving it.

The Punjab CM announced a complete overhaul of the Industrial Focal Points and Industrial Zones in the coming days to encourage industrial activity in the state.

He said the Focal Points and Industrial Zones are in dilapidated condition, but soon there will be comprehensive development of these focal points and industrial areas.

Mann said flights from Ludhiana to Hindon have already been started and now efforts will be made to build direct connectivity of the city to Delhi.

He said Punjab has witnessed change for the first time and people-centric decisions have taken the centre stage in the state.  

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

2
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

3
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

4
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

5
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

6
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

7
Punjab

Punjab Congress leaders firm on contesting elections alone

8
Punjab

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

PM, nation basking in G20 glory

10
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Top News

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

Predicts a wet spell in the region till September 21

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

Biden says Mediterranean pipelines to be included in India-M...

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Scores of people turn up at the residences of the slain Army...

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Chandigarh court grants anticipatory bail to Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in ‘molestation’ case

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Youth found alive in Chandigarh just before cremation of wrongly identified body in UP

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia to remain in jail for now as his bail plea hearing deferred to October 4

Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia to remain in jail for now as his bail plea hearing deferred to October 4

Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons

FIR against man for sexually abusing stray dogs in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth