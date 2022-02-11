5 die, 69 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, February 10
Sixtynine persons tested positive for Covid while five patients lost their lives due to the virus. The deceased were residents of Daresi Road, BRS Nagar, Maloud, Shimlapuri and Karnail Singh Nagar.
A total of 1,09,381 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,257 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 97.32 per cent. Today, there were 670 active cases in the district and 605 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the district Health Department.
At present, there are 105 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Of these, 65 belong to Ludhiana district while 40 are from other districts. Today, nine patients were on ventilator support.
Samples of 6,202 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly. —
