5 killed as SUV falls into Sirhind canal in Punjab

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 26
Five men died as a Toyota Fortuner SUV carrying six of them, including an NRI, fell into the Bathinda branch of Sirhind canal near Jagera bridge in Payal near here on Monday night.
All occupants, barring one sitting in the boot of the vehicle, died.
The deceased have been identified as Jatinder Singh, 40; Jagtar Singh, 45; Jagga Singh, 35; Kuldeep Singh, 45; and Jagdeep Singh, 36.
Sandeep Singh, the lone survivor, is still in shock.
Investigation revealed that Jatinder Singh, settled in Canada, had been on a visit to his friends and relatives in Punjab about a fortnight ago.
He, along with his other friends, had gone to Ber Kalan village on Monday evening to condole a death. They were returning home around midnight when Jatinder lost control over the wheel. The SUV slipped into the Jagera-Payal road from the Jhammat link road and the vehicle plunged into the canal.
The bodies and the vehicle were fished out during the rescue operation that continued till wee hours of Tuesday.
