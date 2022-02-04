5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

As many as 176 persons tested positive for Covid while five patients lost their lives due to the virus on Thursday. Those who lost their lives today belong to Ayali Kalan, Bilaspur village, Jamalpur, Dhamot village and Ramgarh village.

A total of 1,08,711 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,235 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 96.05 per cent. Today, there were 2,059 active cases in the district and 1,904 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, there are 273 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Of these, 155 patients belong to Ludhiana district while 118 are from other districts. Today, 16 patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 31,96,328 samples have been taken, of which 30,73,237 were found negative. Samples of 6,000 suspected patients were sent for testing today.