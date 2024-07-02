50 women attend crafts training at agri varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

Handicrafts have always been a major attraction for the masses especially NRIs and tourists; keeping this in mind, PAU is laying specific emphasis on fine-tuning the skills of the women in commercial activities which can enable them to be multifaceted and perform their multitasking roles as successful wives, mothers, sisters and entrepreneurs.

Promoting self-reliance through women-centric avenues, the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) conducted a five-day training course on ‘Employment through Handicrafts’ for the rural women. As many as 50 women participants attended the course, held under the leadership of Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, PAU.

Addressing the participants, Dr Rupinder Kaur Toor, Associate Director (Skill Development), said the objective of the course was to exhort women not to restrict themselves within the four walls of their homes, come forward and contribute to the socio-economic welfare of their families through the adoption of home-related enterprises.

Dr Rupinder Kaur and Dr Kulvir Kaur, Assistant Home Scientist, imparted practical training in fabric painting. Sharing the vital contours of the training course, the course coordinator Dr Prerna Kapila advocated the adoption of handicrafts as an enterprise on a large scale.

Dr Kapila alongwith Kanwaljit Kaur demonstrated different colour schemes, macramé art, preparation of articles with block and stencil printing, hand embroidery and ribbon-use, stitching and fancy clothes as well as making of herbal and decorative soaps.

Kuldeep Kaur, an expert, and Kamaljit Kaur, a member of PAU Kisan Club women’s wing, gave hands-on demonstrations on tie and dye techniques as well as fabric painting on silk cloth.

Later, all the hand-woven handicraft items were put on display at the exhibition organised at the Skill Development Centre.

