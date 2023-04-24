51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

In Ludhiana district, 51 persons tested positive for Covid today. The positivity rate stood at 9.17 per cent and there were 250 active cases in the district. Seventeen patients suffering from Covid are admitted to various hospitals.

Those who tested positive today include 20 persons suffering from influenza-like illness, eight diagnosed during the OPD visits, an antenatal care patient, four undertrials, five healthcare workers, four contacts of positive patients and nine persons who are still being traced by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,14,229 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,023 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Sunday, 556 samples were sent for testing which include 337 RT-PCR, 219 antigen and one TrueNat samples.