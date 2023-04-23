57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 22
In the district, 57 persons tested positive for Covid today. Those who tested positive today include 14 persons suffering from influenza-like illness, 19 diagnosed during OPD visits, an antenatal care patient, one contact of a positive patient, eight undertrials and one healthcare worker. Thirteen persons are still being traced by the Health Department.
On Saturday, the positivity rate was 5.75 per cent and there were 242 active cases in the district. Two patients were on ventilator support.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,14,178 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,023 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Saturday, 992 samples were sent for testing which include 725 RT-PCR, 266 antigen and one TrueNat samples.
The Civil Surgeon appealed to residents to adhere to all Covid safety protocols.
