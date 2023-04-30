 11 killed due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, area sealed : The Tribune India

11 killed due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, area sealed

Several taken ill; NDRF personnel called by the authorities

11 killed due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, area sealed



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

At least eleven people were reported killed and several were taken ill after a gas leak on Sua road in Giaspura locality of Ludhiana today morning, police said.

The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, they added.

Police have sealed the area while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there.

The deceased include 6 males and 5 females. They have been identified as Sourav (35), Varsha (35), Aryan (10), Chulu (16), Abhay (13), unknown female (40), unknown female (25), Kalpesh (40) unknown male (25), Neetu Devi and Navneet Kumar.

NDRF personnel have been called by the authorities and the whole area has been sealed. Locals have been asked to move to safer places.

Gas victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina described the incident as unfortunate. She said it is yet to be ascertained what led to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed grief over the incident. He wrote: "The incident of gas leak of factory in Giaspura area of ​​Ludhiana is very sad..Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot..All possible help is being provided..Details soon..".   

As per reports, some people were found lying dead on the road.

Also the incident caused panic among locals, some of whom even left their homes to save lives.

(With Agency Inputs)

11 killed due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, area sealed

