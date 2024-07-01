7-month-old child stolen from rly station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

A seven-month-old girl was stolen by some miscreants from the Ludhiana railway station. The Railway Police after registering a case against unknown persons have launched an investigation in this connection. The police are scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the railway station premises and in the nearby areas to find clues about suspects.

As per information, a city-based family had returned after paying obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir. The family reached the railway station at 2 am on Sunday. Instead of going home, the family preferred to spend night at the railway station. When the family members woke up in the early morning, they were shocked to find that their daughter was missing. They raised an alarm and informed the Railway Police.

Chandan Kumar, father of missing child identified as Khushi Patel, said they had slept at the railway station considering it would be safe only to find that the place was vulnerable to crime. He said a complaint was lodged with the Government Railway Police regarding their missing daughter.

In November last year, a three-month-old baby was stolen from the Ludhiana railway station. Fortunately, child was found after 20-hour struggle by the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force in a joint operation. The suspects involved in the crime were identified as Jatinder and his wife Poonam, alias Pooja, a native of Bihar, at present staying in Kapurthala. The child was recovered from Kapurthala.

Officials of the Government Railway Police said an investigation had been launched to trace the missing child. They said the footage of the CCTV cameras of the railway station was being scanned to identify the suspects.

