7 stolen vehicles seized, three held

Ludhiana, July 2
The Police Division 8 arrested three vehicle thieves and recovered seven two-wheelers from them.
In a statement issued, ADCP Shubham Aggarwal said on June 30, the police nabbed Amit Kumar of New Madhopuri and recovered one stolen motorcycle from him. Later on his disclosures, two of his aides, namely Deepak Kumar of Sector 32, Ludhiana, and Raj Kishore of Dholewal were nabbed and six more two-wheelers were recovered from them. They had stolen these vehicles from parking lots in the city in the recent past.
