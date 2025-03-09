75,434 cases settled at Lok Adalat

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), under the guidance of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, successfully mediated multiple matrimonial disputes during today’s Lok Adalat proceedings.

Sessions Judge Randhawa, along with DLSA secretary CJM Harvinder Singh, supervised the functioning of the Lok Adalat Benches. The DBA’s newly elected secretary, Himanshu Walia, vice president Gagandeep Singh Bedi, joint secretary Rachin Soni and finance secretary Mayank Chopra, also actively participated in the functioning of the Lok Adalat.

A special Bench, headed by Neelam Arora, Principal Judge, Family Court, played a pivotal role in resolving longstanding disputes. One of the notable successes of the day was the reunion of a couple who had been living apart for over seven years. The husband, aged 33, and the wife, aged 32, had tied the knot in 2009 and were blessed with a son in 2010 but later faced irreconcilable differences, leading to their separation. The child, who was living with the father, was deprived of the love and care of his mother. During the Lok Adalat proceedings, the bench sensitively facilitated discussions between the couple, addressing their grievances and encouraging mutual understanding. After hours of deliberation, the couple decided to resolve their differences and resume their marital life for the sake of their child. Their decision was met with appreciation from the judicial panel and legal representatives, who emphasised the importance of family unity and the child’s emotional well-being.

Mutual divorce withdrawn

In another case, a couple who had filed for mutual divorce in August 2024 was convinced to reconsider their decision. The estranged spouses, parents to two young sons, had been living separately, with the children residing with their father. Concerned about the emotional impact on their children, the Lok Adalat Bench engaged both parties in an extensive counselling session. After thoughtful discussions, the couple opted to withdraw their divorce petition and committed to rebuilding their relationship, ensuring a stable and nurturing environment for their children. Similarly, several other matrimonial disputes were settled. In some cases couples agreed to part ways amicably and to file mutual divorce petitions to end the litigation.

The Lok Adalat helped settle 75,434 cases and passed awards to the tune of Rs 1,16,03,62,417 crore. A total of 38 benches were constituted to hear the litigants.