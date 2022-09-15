8 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, September 14
Eight fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed here on Wednesday. All patients belong to Ludhiana district.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,494 positive cases were reported from the district and 15,277 cases of other districts or states were reported here till date.
