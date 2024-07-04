A night’s rain exposes MC’s ill-preparedness

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

Heavy rain witnessed on Tuesday night again exposed the ill-preparedness of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. Several areas in the industrial hub were inundated with rainwater, however, the Chandigarh road was the worst hit.

During a visit to various localities on Wednesday, it was noticed that rainwater had still not drained away.

Roads in various localities of the city, including Chandigarh road, Transport Nagar and Shivaji Nagar, are waterlogged after Tuesday night’s rain. Ashwani Dhiman

Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh road, said, “The problem of waterlogging on Chandigarh road is not new, and every officer of the MC is aware of the issue but no one has expressed the will to find a permanent solution. We, the residents of Chandigarh road, are forced to live in an extremely uncomfortable situation during the monsoon” .

Another resident, Amandeep Singh, who runs a provisional store on Chandigarh road, said that during the monsoon, running a shop in the neighbourhood becomes a major challenge as the streets gets indundated, affecting the footfall.

“We request the civic body to improve the drainage system on Chandigarh road and till then, prompt steps should be taken to drain the waterlogged streets,” Singh added.

Transport Nagar too was badly hit by the heavy rain. The roads were inundated with rainwater mixed with overflowing sewage affecting the commuters.

Meanwhile, Dhoka mohalla residents also blamed the corporation for its failure to provide an effective drainage system. “Due to heavy rain, the sewage overflowed and its filthy water entered our houses. Leave aside the officials of the MC, no politician — who had visited our area several times during the elections — visited the area to inquire about our plight,” the residents rued.

