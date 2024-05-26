AAP candidate holds meetings in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

AAP candidate, Ashok Parashar Pappi, on Saturday conducted public meetings in the eastern constituency.

He addressed a significant public gathering on Tibba Road and Tajpur Road. A large number of people attended the meetings, which were organised under the leadership of constituency MLA and campaign in-charge Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal.

Pappi highlighted the support being shown by voters in Ludhiana East, suggesting that they would reject outside candidates and those against Punjab.

He encouraged the audience to decide who deserves their vote, emphasising the AAP advocacy for their rights versus other parties suppressing them. He expressed confidence that each vote for him would contribute to city’s development.

