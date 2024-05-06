AAP candidate Pappi opens poll office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi inaugurated his main election office opposite the PAU, Ferozepur Road, here today. Sri Sukhmani Sahib path was recited and kirtan was performed to mark the occasion. AAP leaders said the office had been opened to strengthen the election campaign.

After opening the office, AAP’s Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi said people could easily reach and meet him at the office opened for the upcoming elections.

Parashar claimed that as he was a local candidate, he would not leave Ludhiana. The AAP leader said he opened his election office first and believes it serves as a proof of his local connection.

MLAs from different constituencies were present during the inauguration. Besides them, several other leaders attended the event on Ferozepur Road.

They highlighted that Parashar was a Central Ludhiana MLA who had actively worked in Ludhiana, earning the trust and support of the people. In contrast, candidates parachuted from outside were still searching for accommodation in Ludhiana but city residents would not get swayed by them.

MLAs Daljit Singh (Bhola) Grewal, Madan Lal Bagga, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Gurpreet Gogi, Jivan Singh Sangowal, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and other leaders were among those present.

