AAP candidate Parashar to submit papers today

Ludhiana. May 12
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi is set to file his nomination papers for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat on Monday. Campaign committee in-charge Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and co in-charge Amandeep Singh Mohi said the nomination process would be carried out with simplicity.
Meanwhile, Parashar is actively engaged in his election campaign. As part of his outreach efforts, he has been meeting leaders from diverse communities.
District president Sharanpal Singh Makkar held meetings with the Rajput Sabha of the district, Baba Vishwakarma International Foundation, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Muhammad Usman Ludhianvi, as well as representatives from the Dharmik Samaj, Regar Samaj, Ginger Samaj, Sansi Samaj, Gurdwara Kasht Nivaran Samiti and Maurya Samaj.
District president Sharanpal Singh Makkar said Ashok Parashar, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Lok Sabha seat in Ludhiana, had been engaging with leaders from these communities. All of them have pledged their support to Parashar in the upcoming elections. He emphasised that Parashar was a familiar face in the local community, widely recognised throughout the city and he enjoys unwavering support from the people across all segments as he contests the LS elections.”
