AAP candidate’s wife seeks votes in Sahnewal, blames Congress, SAD for neglecting Punjab

Sahnewal, May 22

AAP candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib Gurpeet Singh’s better half and namesake Gurpreet Kaur today canvassed for votes from residents for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. She met people not only to seek their votes but also to get feedback as to how the party had fared after the last Assembly elections in state. She got a healthy response from the locals and asked them to continue to extend their support in the coming elections as well.

Gurpreet Kaur was accompanied by AAP MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian along with Chairman, Sugar Mill Budhewal, Jora Singh, Raji Sahnewal, Kulwinder Sandhu, Suraj Maini, Balwant Singh Nandpur, Jasvir Kaur Jarg, Harwinder Kumar Pappi, Kuldeep Aeri, Kulwinder Singh Bhimro, Manjinder Singh Bhola, Rajdeep Bhatia, Nirbhai Singh, Om Parkash and Tejinder Mitthu, apart from others.

Gurpeet Kaur rallied for votes in Nandpur village apart from covering the Railway road and Model Town areas of the town. The AAP candidate’s better half asserted that the people of Punjab are more than convinced with the consistent performance of the Aam Aadmi Party which has tried to address every possible issue lingering on due to the indifference of traditional parties. “The public is observing the performance of AAP in almost every field. In AAP, Punjabis, who were distraught to the extent that they were forced to leave their state and settle abroad, have now begun to find hope. The efforts being made by the Mann government in fighting corruption, drug addiction, unemployment, red-tape, disease and malnutrition, illiteracy and poverty are commendable in all ways. Zero-bills for electricity, uninterrupted power to farmers, employment to youth, medicine to the needy, education to the financially poor, each and every issue has been addressed by AAP in a record period of two years. The traditional parties failed badly to bring in constructive change and have to face the wrath of the public as they move out to seek votes,” she said.

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian shared that the target of 13-0 win in Lok Sabha elections is not far to seek since a majority of the supporters of traditional parties have either shifted to AAP or are planning to do so in the near future. “The AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann has ushered in an era of change, and change definitely for the better. The supporters of other parties have begun to realise that the traditional parties have never given them due recognition and counted their services as is the case with AAP which not only respects the efforts of its workers but also thinks in terms of according all types of facilities to the public and that too in letter as well as spirit,” Mundian asserted.

