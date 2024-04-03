AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

Ludhiana, April 2
In a bid to strategise for the forthcoming polls, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak convened a meeting with party workers in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The meeting, held at a banquet hall on Pakhowal Road, saw participation of AAP leaders and workers.
During the event, the MP addressed the party cadres, rallying their enthusiasm. AAP leaders present at the meeting criticised BJP’s policies.
AAP has unveiled its second list of candidates for two more parliamentary constituencies in the state, however, suspense lingers over the candidate for the Ludhiana seat. Meanwhile, the workers are expecting the name of candidate for Ludhiana will be announced shortly.
