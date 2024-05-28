AAP’s Ashok Parashar campaigns in Ludhiana West Assembly segment

Ludhiana, May 27
The Aam Aadmi Party’s Ludhiana Lok Sabha candidate, Ashok Parashar Pappi, addressed a public meeting in the Mall Enclave of Ludhiana West Assembly segment under the leadership of local MLA Gurpreet Gogi.
Ashok Parashar Pappi shared his views on necessary improvements in the city’s infrastructure. Information about new projects was also shared with the local residents.
During his address, Pappi Parashar talked about the initiatives being taken to provide better health services to the city dwellers and plans to introduce other healthcare structures, stating that the Aam Aadmi Party will provide good and free health facilities to every resident.
Meanwhile, MLA Gurpreet Gogi said to accelerate Ludhiana’s development and implement new schemes effectively, there is a need for a systematic approach to ensure Pappi’s victory from the constituency with a big margin.
