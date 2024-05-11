AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi campaigns in various parts of constituency

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

The AAP candidate from Ludhiana, Ashok Parashar Pappi, campaigned in Dakha, Ludhiana North, ATM Nagar and Ludhiana East Assembly constituencies.

Pappi, while addressing the constituents, said, “AAP has focused on developing both villages and cities. Sports activities are being organised in Punjab’s villages, encouraging youth and people from all walks of life to participate. The primary goal of these sports initiatives is to divert youth from drug abuse, an area where the Aam Aadmi Party government has made significant progress. We will continue the battle against drug abuse, but we need your support.”

