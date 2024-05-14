AAP’s Pappi opts for no roadshow

Ludhiana, May 13
The AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana constituency, Ashok Parashar Pappi, filed his nomination papers today in a simple manner.
Before submitting the nomination, he and his family paid respects at the Shri Sankat Mochan Balaji Temple, Gurdwara Bhagat Chet Ram and Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, seeking blessings for the upcoming journey.
At the occasion, Ashok Parashar filed his nomination while his wife, Meenu Parashar, submitted the nomination as a covering agent. Speaking to the media, Ashok Parashar Pappi expressed sorrow over the untimely demise of Surjit Patar, a valued figure of Punjabi culture, terming it an irreparable loss.
After completing the nomination process, Ashok Parashar Pappi laid flowers at the statue of the Constitution drafter Dr BR Ambedkar in reverence.
Later, he campaigned in the Ludhiana East, South, Atam Nagar and West areas. During this event, MLAs Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Gogi and Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal accompanied him.
Addressing the local residents, Ashok Parashar Pappi said, “I am well aware of how to repay the debt to the people of Ludhiana. You can personally witness the extent of my service to the constituents over the last two years.”
