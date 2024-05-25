AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Ludhiana, May 24

To commemorate Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha’s birthday, Ashok Parashar Pappi visited Sarabha village today and offered flowers as a mark of respect.

During the event, the AAP leader emphasised the immeasurable sacrifice of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, stating that martyrs were the nation’s treasure. He mentioned how Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai and other martyrs laid down their lives for freedom. These revolutionaries became martyrs at a young age, selflessly ensuring that we could breathe the air of freedom. Being born in Punjab, the land of martyrs, he considers himself fortunate. Today, on the birth anniversary of martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha, they gathered in Sarabha village to pay floral tributes to him, also visiting his ancestral home.

State Secretary and Markfed Chairman Amandeep Singh Mohi highlighted that Sarabha, the village of martyr Sarabha, is a source of pride for Ludhiana. Despite past neglect by governments, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann fulfilled his promise by constructing a road from Ludhiana to Sarabha after assuming office, ensuring that visitors to the village face no hindrances.

Afterwards, Parashar led a foot march at Kochar Market and Jawahar Nagar Camp in the West constituency under the leadership of MLA Gurpreet Gogi.

Hundreds of volunteers and officials participated in the event. Shopkeepers, market committee members and local residents welcomed him by showering flowers and assured maximum votes.

During the march, Parashar interacted with a large number of people. He was seen mingling with everyone and enquiring about their well-being.

The AAP candidate also discussed government’s initiatives, mentioning that AAP has taken significant steps for the common man. Prioritising education and healthcare, the party has established excellent schools, opened mohalla clinics and provided 600 units of free electricity. These facilities have contributed to the economic development of every Punjabi and received support from participants of the foot march.

