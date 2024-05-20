AAP’s Parashar holds massive roadshow in Gill segment

Ludhiana, May 19
A roadshow was organised today in the Gill Assembly constituency in support of Ashok Parashar Pappi, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. The roadshow commenced from Gill village and traversed through Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandran, Thakarwal, Tharike, Lyali Kala, Noorpur Bet, Baga Kala and Ladowal Kutbewal and concluded at Bahadur. Numerous volunteers and office-bearers from Gill halqa participated in the roadshow with hundreds of vehicles and motorcycles.
Residents gathered in large numbers at every village and colony along the route, welcoming the roadshow with flowers.
Pappi acknowledged the overwhelming love and support received from the public, vowing to serve the people of Ludhiana diligently. He promised that every resident would proudly proclaim the exceptional commitment of an MP who tirelessly works for the betterment of Ludhiana, which is a rare sight in the past 75 years.
