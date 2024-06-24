AC, cooler dealers log all-time high sales in May

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 23

With sales of air conditioners (ACs) and coolers hitting an all-time high in May, because of the harsh summer, vendors saw brisk business with sales in the month being 100 per cent more than they were in the previous year.

When temperatures in the area soared to 47°C, the demand for the cooling units reached an all-time high, severely impacting the supply chain.

Talking to The Tribune, Raminder Batra from Batra Electronics, Ferozpur Road, said “For example, last year, we sold 100 ACs or coolers, this year in May we logged 200. The companies were not able to meet the demand otherwise sales would have been even more. Even those who could not afford to buy coolers, bought these in instalments due to soaring temperatures.”

Even the local manufacturers said it was one of the best seasons in terms of sales. Harminder Singh, making coolers in Shivpuri area here, said that to beat the heat, people purchased coolers in bulk. “They ordered the coolers as per their budgets. A decent fan costs around Rs 2,000, but I would suggest buying a cooler as it costs just Rs 1,000 or 2,000 more,” said Singh.

Furthermore, the season saw a flood of complaints with repairers finding it hard to attend all calls. Prince Kumar, who works with a group of three-four boys to service air conditioners, reported that there was a significant demand and that residents were calling repeatedly for repairs. Prince said, “Residents frequently complained their appliances were not providing optimum cooling. Consequently, services were provided and capacitors were changed to provide the desired results.”

