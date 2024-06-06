Activists vow to bring theme into practice

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 5
Office-bearers and activists of various social organisations vowed to bring this year’s World Environment Day theme —”Land’Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’ — to practice.
A seminar was organised by Shreyans Industrial Limited here on Wednesday to mark the day. All the participants took an oath in response to Punjab Pollution Board Patiala’s executive engineer Gunit Sethi’s call to conserve the environment. Various social and commercial organisations celebrated the day by planting saplings at vacant plots and along roads and water bodies in their respective areas.
Sethi said the activities that were launched under the ‘Save the Planet Earth Mission’ would be continued, adding that more focus would be laid on sensitising personnel at industrial houses about the causes and consequences of reckless use of certain grades of plastics and other non-biodegradable products. He said more such seminars, workshops and plantation drives would be planned and conducted.
The organisers of the seminar distributed nearly 2,000 saplings among the residents for plantation at their respective venues, besides felicitating outstanding performers for the chart-making competition, which was organised by a local unit of Sewa Bharti.
A tree plantation camp was also organised by activists of the All Banks Retirees Forum, led by president Kewal Krishan Bansal. Senior manager SBI Salman Mohammad was the chief guest at the event held at MGMN Senior Secondary School.
