After Congress rally, supporters left venue with boxes of packaged water

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 29

After the massive election rally of the Congress at Mullanpur Dakha in the sizzling heat, which was attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, people who attended the rally took away hundreds of boxes of packaged drinking water with them. When Rahul left the venue, people reached the place where huge stock of water bottles was kept and left after keeping the same on their shoulders.

As people were carrying the boxes, it seemed like they were coming out from some retail outlet after buying things.

Irrespective of age or gender, all were seen taking away boxes on their shoulders.

“Congress di rally te aye si, pani diyan petian log chuk rahe si, te asi ve chuk litian. Garmi bahut hai ghar kam aa jangian” (We came to take part in the Congress rally, people were taking away boxes of bottled water, hence, we also took some of these. Weather is too hot, so we can use the same at home), said an elderly man, who was taking two boxes of packaged water on his shoulder.

Another man said there was no arrangement of tea or lunch in the rally and despite that he came all the way from Jagraon to see Rahul Gandhi. If nothing else, they got free packaged water to take home.

A woman, who was carrying one box of packaged water, said: “It was only a box of drinking water not whisky. What’s bad if people are taking the same. The Congress has given us these boxes free of cost. Now, we will vote for the party,” she chuckled while replying to a query.”

