Punjab Agricultural University experts advise farmers on vegetable cultivation during rains

Ludhiana, June 28

Vegetable cultivation during monsoon is challenging due to heavy rainfall and stagnation of water in the fields causes yellowing and wilting of plants. High humidity during this period results in the outbreak of diseases, pest attacks and loss of nutrients affecting the growth and development of plant.

Benefits of cultivating monsoon vegetables These vegetables act as a link between summer and winter vegetables and help provide stock throughout the year. Besides, it provides nutritional or dietary supply of vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre

These crops provide for additional returns because of the short supply and high demand of vegetables during monsoon

Vegetable and fruit cultivation plays vital role in crop diversification and better conserves natural resources compared to the water-guzzling rice-wheat crop rotation

Speaking on the issue, Dilpreet Talwar, extension scientist (vegetable), PAU, said, “Vegetables crops like cucurbits, okra, eggplant, kharif onion and tomato can be grown during monsoon. The raised beds should be prepared at 15-20 cm height from ground level and having 8-9 feet-wide beds enough for cucurbits before transplantation or sowing of seeds with the help of bed maker or manually . Vertical gardening can also be used for cultivation of cucurbits and helps in producing quality produce.”

Common problems encountered Abiotic stress Water logging due to heavy rains

Pollen availability decreases

Adverse effect of low sunlight on vegetable crops

Leaching of nutrients Biotic stress Weeds

Insect-pests

Fungal diseases and bacterial blight

Viral disease

The cultivation of okra, brinjal and kharif onion can be done on ridges, while monsoon tomatoes can be cultivated on raised bed. This practice helps in growing vegetables successfully and mitigates the adverse effect of climate like excessive rainfall, cloudy weather, stagnation of water and rotting of fruits, added Sarvpriya Singh from PAU’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bathinda

