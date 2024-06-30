Ahead of heavy rain alert, officials told not to leave station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 29

Taking note of the forecast of heavy rainfall for the next few days, the Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday asked all the district and Municipal Corporation (MC) officials to remain present and not to leave the station till further orders.

She instructed the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and MC Zonal Commissioners to remain in the field within their respective jurisdictions to keep vigil on the situation, especially in the low-lying areas along Sutlej and Buddha Nullah, which were prone to flooding.

The DC also made operational a flood protection control room at the district headquarter, which would function 24x7 during the monsoon season.

She said all officials will remain present at their stations with their phones switched on round-the-clock. They were tasked with inspecting crucial points such as Walipur Kalan, Balloke, Tajpur, Dhokka Mohalla, Shivpuri, Madhopuri, New Kundanpuri, Gopal Nagar and other flood-prone areas.

“Additionally, over 1.5 lakh bags have been procured and around 50,000 sandbags have already been prepared for potential breaches, and all patwaris must remain on the ground to address any emergencies,” she revealed.

The DC emphasised on zero-tolerance policy for any negligence in this work and directed the Block Development and Panchayat Officers to be vigilant in villages and keep all the machinery ready.

The DC informed that to ensure that the water in Buddha Nullah flows without any obstruction, a total of 17 poclain machines have been deployed 24x7 along the waterbody by the Drainage department. These include 4 poclains in Buddha Nullah upstream, 3 in MCM drain, 2 each in downstream, Bassian drain, Chachrari drain, Lalton-pamal drain and one each at Rakh drain and Purain drain.

In addition to that, 7 poclain machines, 5 JCBs and 20 tippers have also been deployed by the MC along the Buddha Nullah. The poclain machines were deployed near Radha Soami Satsang Ghar near Samrala Chowk, opposite Central Jail on Tajpur Road, near Shani Mandir, near Lifeline culvert in Haibowal, between Haibowal bridge and Balloke bridge, at Dhoka Mohalla and near Dairy Complex in Haibowal.

She said Drainage Department officials have empanelled an ample number of JCB machines to deal with any eventuality.

The DC informed that cross drainage works were also being carried out by the Punjab Mandi Board officials. She said that the work for laying of culverts was also being carried out in different parts of Ludhiana and in case of flooding, teams have been formed to lay the culverts on the spot as well.

The PSPCL was directed to keep their staff on the field to immediately repair the wires/ poles, especially in low-lying areas. “The supply must be restored only after the situation becomes normal. There must not be any incident of electrocution otherwise strict action will be taken against the negligent,” the DC categorically said.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited several points along the Buddha Nullah and gave necessary directions to the officials.

The 24x7 flood control room (0161-2433100) in the district administrative complex would monitor any kind of flood-like situation in Ludhiana district.

She said the duty roster of staff appointed in the control room has also been prepared and in order to effectively monitor the staff of the flood control room, the senior officers of the administration have also been appointed on a rotation basis to check this control room regularly. The control room will function till September 30.

