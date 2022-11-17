Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 16

The demand for air purifiers has increased recently due to rise in pollution levels amidst stubble burning and the after-effects of cracker bursting on Diwali and Gurpurb. Poor air quality index has pushed the sales by 30-40 per cent this year.

“Current situation has pushed the sales of air purifiers up and we have seen a sudden jump in the sales as the air quality has decreased a lot. People are facing difficulty in breathing and looking for options to breathe fresh air,” said a dealer of air purifiers.

He further said that earlier the demand was from Delhi-NCR region and Mumbai mostly but now demand had escalated in cities like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Kanpur, Lucknow and Amritsar as well.

Komalpreet, city resident, said her son is asthmatic and was having difficulty in breathing. “He is constantly using inhalers these days. I have bought an air purifier so that he can breathe easily,” he said.

Another resident further said air purifiers are no longer a luxury but have become a necessity for households these days. People are gasping for breath these days. “Left with no other option, I have also bought an air purifier for my home,” he said.

A city-based restaurant owner said he had installed air purifier at his dining hall. Like air-conditioners, now air purifiers are also becoming essential. “People come out of their houses to have their meals and they should feel comfortable,” he said.

Pulmonary specialists have seen an increase of 35-45 per cent increase in the flow of patients these days and have advised the elderly to stay at home due to smog conditions.