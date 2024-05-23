Akalis ask PM questions ahead of his visit to state

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders in the city, including Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Harish Rai Dhanda, have asked PM Narendra Modi some questions, who will visit the state tomorrow.

While addressing a press conference, they said due to the controversial farm laws, which was taken back later by the government, about 800 farmers had lost their lives. Who would be responsible for these deaths? The leaders want the PM to answer the question when he will visit Punjab tomorrow.

They also asked the PM that in the election manifesto of the BJP in 2019 poll, it was mentioned that farmers’ income will be doubled by 2022, which has not implemented till date. “What happened to that promise? they asked.

Both Grewal and Dhanda said Punjabis were not interested in repeated statements of the Prime Minister on the surgical strike and Pulwama attack. “We want to listen about the SYL issue and making Chandigarh part of the state, which are relevant issues for Punjabis. Talk and tell us about these issues, Mr PM,” they said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi #Shiromani Akali Dal