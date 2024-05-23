Akalis ask PM questions ahead of his visit to state

Ludhiana, May 22
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders in the city, including Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Harish Rai Dhanda, have asked PM Narendra Modi some questions, who will visit the state tomorrow.
While addressing a press conference, they said due to the controversial farm laws, which was taken back later by the government, about 800 farmers had lost their lives. Who would be responsible for these deaths? The leaders want the PM to answer the question when he will visit Punjab tomorrow.
They also asked the PM that in the election manifesto of the BJP in 2019 poll, it was mentioned that farmers’ income will be doubled by 2022, which has not implemented till date. “What happened to that promise? they asked.
Both Grewal and Dhanda said Punjabis were not interested in repeated statements of the Prime Minister on the surgical strike and Pulwama attack. “We want to listen about the SYL issue and making Chandigarh part of the state, which are relevant issues for Punjabis. Talk and tell us about these issues, Mr PM,” they said.
