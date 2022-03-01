All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 28

All 14 Assembly constituencies in Ludhiana district witnessed 4 to 10 per cent less polling during the February 20 Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls as compared to the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, the district election office has confirmed.

OFFICIALSPEAK We had undertaken massive awareness and education drives to motivate voters, especially first-timers and the elderly, to exercise their franchise in large numbers. Besides, special polling booths were set up for specially abled and women electorate in the district. Varinder Kumar Sharma, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner

While the district’s rural Jagraon segment recorded the maximum dip of almost 10 per cent voter turnout, another rural seat Khanna registered a decline of over 4 per cent polling this time, the official figures have revealed.

However, the district’s overall voter turnout came down from 74.81 per cent in 2017 to 67.67 per cent in 2022, registering a decrease of 7.14 per cent.

Surprisingly, no Assembly segment in the district, which sends a maximum of 14 MLAs, accounting for almost 12 per cent of the total 117 members, to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, logged higher voter turnout than 2017.

The comparative polling figures compiled by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that Jagraon Assembly constituency’s voter turnout plummeted from 77.53 per cent in 2017 to 67.54 per cent in 2022, registering a dip of 9.99 per cent, while the Khanna Vidhan Sabha segment’s polling fell from 78.87 per cent in 2017 to 74.41 per cent in 2022, recording a decline of 4.46 per cent.

The constituency-wise comparative voter turnout revealed that Samrala’s voter turnout declined from 80.85 per cent in 2017 to 75.49 per cent in 2022, accounting for 5.36 per cent dip, Sahnewal’s 76.22 per cent to 67.43 per cent, registering 8.79 per cent decrease, Ludhiana East’s 71.37 per cent to 66.23 per cent, logging 5.14 per cent decline, Ludhiana South’s 67.96 per cent to 59.04 per cent, accounting for 8.92 per cent dip, Atam Nagar’s 67.82 per cent to 61.25 per cent, registering 6.57 per cent decline, Ludhiana Central’s 69.71 per cent to 61.77 per cent, logging 7.94 per cent decrease, Ludhiana West’s 69.03 per cent to 63.73 per cent, accounting for 5.3 per cent dip, Ludhiana North’s 68.36 per cent to 61.26 per cent, registering 7.1 per cent decline, Gill’s 75.81 per cent to 67.07 per cent, logging 8.74 per cent decrease, Payal’s 82.67 per cent to 76.12 per cent, accounting for 6.55 per cent dip, Dakha’s 81.52 per cent to 75.63 per cent, registering 5.89 per cent decline, and Raikot constituency’s voter turnout came down from 78.7 per cent to 75.63 per cent, logging a decrease of 6.37 per cent.