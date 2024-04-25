 Amarinder’s loyalists mum on extending support to Bittu : The Tribune India

Amarinder’s loyalists mum on extending support to Bittu

They will likely to meet Capt today at Siswan

Ravneet Singh Bittu meets his supporters after being declared the BJP candidate from the Ludhiana LS segment. File



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 24

The BJP has given the ticket to Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections for which he had already started an intense campaigning. Be it marriages or bhog ceremonies or some community events, the BJP candidate makes sure to meet all at such places. At the same time, several loyalists of Capt Amarinder Singh in the district have yet not disclosed their cards, whether they will support Bittu or not or perhaps they are waiting for a green signal from the former Chief Minister. Speculations are rife that these prominent persons are going to meet Captain tomorrow at Siswan, near Chandigarh.

Some of the prominent loyalists of Captain include Amrik Singh Aliwal, two-time MP from Ludhiana, who also remained the chairman of Sugarfed, Prem Mittal, former MLA, who also contested the Assembly elections in 2022 when Captain left the Congress and constituted his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, which contested in alliance with the BJP. Mittal had contested from the Atam Nagar constituency. Another loyalist is Damanjit Singh Mohi, who contested the elections from Dakha in 2022. Jagmohan Sharma, another Captain loyalist remained the district Congress president during Amarinder’s tenure and had contested the elections in 2022 from Ludhiana East. Besides, Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri, who was Infotech Chairman, contested the elections from Ludhiana South from the Punjab Lok Congress, in alliance with the BJP. Pawan Dewan, Amarjit Singh Tikka, chairman, PMIDB, in Captain’s tenure also remained glued with the Congress till Captain was in the party. Most of these leaders left the Congress when Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as CM. Sukhwinderpal Singh Bindra, former chairman, Youth Development Board, had also proximity with the former CM.

“See we are truthful to Captain. We will do whatever he says, but till date, we have not been approached by Ravneet Bittu, though we were all together in the Congress. I got to know that on April 22, he attended a meeting at Mullanpur but prominent local leaders (Captain’s loyalists) were not intimated, which means the candidate may not need our support,” said a leader wishing not to be quoted.

At the same time, another loyalist said it was good that Bittu was showing confidence but the elections always remain unpredictable. “It can turn the tables anytime. Nobody had thought that AAP would come to power with such a vast majority in 2022. Bittu had met several persons at Hambran but we were not invited. We may have got a phone call from the BJP candidate but if heartfelt support is needed, personal interaction matters,” rued another leader, refusing to declare whether he would support the candidate or not.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Ravneet Bittu


