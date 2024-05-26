Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticises Centre over unfair land compensation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana, has been approached by Punjab farmers, facing unfair compensation for their land acquired or in the process of being acquired for the construction of the Jammu-Katra National Highway.

Warring criticised the Central Government for failing to adhere to the legally mandated compensation rates for land acquisition.

Intensifies poll campaign Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana, criticised both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for their failure to focus on progressive schemes and instead engaging in divisive and frivolous activities

Warring's remarks came during a series of public engagements, including a party workers’ meeting in Latala, an NSUI meeting, and a door-to-door campaign in Mojpura market. He also addressed multiple public gatherings across Ludhiana Central

Warring recalled the significant progress made in September 2013 under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when a Progressive Bill was introduced to overhaul the Land Acquisition Act of 1894. This legislation was designed to ensure that farmers received fair compensation, increasing the amount by four times for land acquired in rural areas.

He emphasised the key provisions of the 2013 law, which include mandatory consent from farmers before any land acquisition, a clause for retrospective effect, a stipulation for returning unused land to farmers within five years, and the protection of multi-crop land due to its importance for the country’s food security. Despite these robust measures, Warring accused the Central Government of systematically diluting these protections since 2014.

He alleged that compensation has been inadequate and that acquired land often remains unused or is repurposed contrary to the original acquisition terms. He blameed the Central Government for weakening the legislation and neglecting its critical clauses.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Jammu #Lok Sabha