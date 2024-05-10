Amrinder Singh Raja Warring goes extra mile to woo voters

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 9

Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is going an extra mile to woo voters. With the sole aim in mind to defeat turncoat Ravneet Singh Bittu, Warring is leaving no stone unturned to win the LS elections.

Meeting people during morning walks, feeding birds, playing cricket, going to bustling marketplaces to tranquil residential neighbourhoods and parks and gyms, playing cricket to eating scrumptious breakfast of chhole-puriyan with residents, Warring is doing it all.

Warring’s campaign trail traversed through key locations within Ludhiana Central and Ludhiana East today.

He said the Congress always believes in conciliation and not confrontation. He was replying to a question about BJP candidate Bittu’s challenge to farmers that he would be going to villages and let anybody dare to stop him.

Warring said he believed that everybody had a right to campaign wherever he or she wants to and nobody should be stopped from doing that at the same time, he advised caution and restraint against any confrontation.

Highlighting the significance of legal advocacy in shaping societal progress, Warring convened with esteemed members of the District Bar Association at the New Court.

In a critique of divisive policies, he said, “Mandir Baanta, Masjid Baanta, Baant Diya Bhagwan ko; Sharam Karo BJP Walo, Mat Banto insaan ko.”

He concluded his address with the resonant slogan, “Ab tumhare hawale vatan Saathiyo”, invoking the support of Ludhiana’s constituents.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Ravneet Bittu