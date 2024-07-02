Another year, same old story

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 1

Though the short spell of rain gave much-needed relief to city residents, waterlogging at Chandigarh Road gave commuters a tough time.

The rain also exposed the working of storm water drainage system installed from Vardhman Chowk to Policy Colony. The drainage system is supposed to carry rainwater from Chandigarh Road to Buddha Nullah.

Motorists face tough time negotiating the Chandigarh Road. The road turned into a pool of water, resulting in traffic snarl-ups at various places. INDERJEET VERMA

Stretch leading from Police Colony Chowk to Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road here was submerged in water. Traffic jams were also witnessed on Chandigarh Road, leaving commuters to face inconvenience.

Renu, Sector 39 resident, said the MC had made tall claims about solving the problem of waterlogging but all these claims were washed away in today's rain.

Traffic movement also slowed down after the rain and waterlogging and commuters faced difficult time.

Motorists face tough time negotiating the Chandigarh Road. The road turned into a pool of water, resulting in traffic snarl-ups at various places. INDERJEET VERMA

A stretch between Varadhman Chowk to Samrala Chowk witnessed long queues of vehicles.

“This is one of the busiest roads but problem increases during rains, leading to traffic jams. It has been a long time since the problem of waterlogging is being faced in the area and the authorities concerned should taken up concrete steps to solve the same,” said Jaswinder Singh, a commuter.

Another resident of Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road said they have been raising the issue of waterlogging but nothing has been done to solve this. Rainy season is here and it also results in overflowing of sewage on Chandigarh Road and also in various parts of Dhandari Khurd.

“It was a just short spell of rain and Chandigarh Road turned into a pool of water. I wonder what will happen during peak rainy season. Ludhiana is a Smart City but I can see nothing smart in it. Just spending money on the projects does not serve the purpose as proper, planning, implementation and repair is required,” said Amrik Singh, a commuter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon