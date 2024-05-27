Ashok Parashar meets residents during morning walk, plays cricket with youth

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

The Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Ludhiana, Ashok Parashar Pappi, met residents who were out for their morning walk at Eldco Estate of Gill Assembly constituency and Sarabha Nagar Park

of West Assembly constituency, engaging in discussions on his ideas for development of Ludhiana. Following this, Pappi was spotted playing cricket with youngsters in Eldco Estate.

AAP candidate plays cricket with residents at Eldco Estate in Ludhiana on Sunday. Tribune Photo

Addressing the gathering, Ashok Parashar Pappi said while morning walk is beneficial for health, engaging in constructive discussions during it for the development of our city and region is equally important.

“Such discussions contribute not only to the region but also to the city. With this belief, I have joined you for a walk to share ideas that my party and I have for the development of Ludhiana. Your suggestions are crucial during these interactions, as together we can elevate Ludhiana to become one of the top cities in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, a youth rally was held in support of Parashar. He expressed his gratitude to the young colleagues for turning up and showering love.

“This love will always be remembered. The youth’s support serves as a guarantee that the Ludhiana seat has aligned with Bhagwant Mann’s mission. Therefore, show your support on the polling day, so that the leaders of opposition parties lose their sleep. I assure you that I will work tirelessly for the development of Ludhiana,” he added.

