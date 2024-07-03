Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

Ludhiana, July 2
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today registered a corruption case against assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charanjit Singh, posted at Police Division No 5, Ludhiana, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,70,000.
Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson for the state VB said the case was registered against the policeman based on a complaint lodged by Kamaljit Ahuja, owner of Hotel Taj, at Jawahar Nagar Camp, near Bus Stand, here, at the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line.
He said the complainant had alleged in his online complaint that the ASI had obtained illegal gratification under threat from him for adding Sections 307, 379-B of the IPC against his family members in a case already registered at the said police station against them and was demanding more bribe money from him.
The spokesperson added that during verification of this complaint, the allegations of complainant were found correct as the same were supported by oral evidence as well as recording of conversation taken place between complainant and suspect ASI Charanjit Singh. “As per inquiry, prima facie, it was proved that bribe money of Rs 2,70,000 had been taken by ASI Charanjit Singh in the name of the SHO of this police station and had also demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh per month for allowing the complainant to run his hotel smoothly.
He said on the basis of this report a case under prevention of corruption act was registered against ASI Charanjit Singh at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. “Efforts are being made to arrest him as he failed to join verification despite issuance of notices to him and he has abstained himself from official duty.
Role of the SHO concerned and any other official will be examined during the investigation,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters