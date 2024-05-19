Atam Nagar segment residents felicitate AAP’s Parashar Pappi

Ludhiana, May 18
Ashok Pappi, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, conducted public meetings in various wards of the Atam Nagar segment.
Many people attended and felicitated Parashar. While addressing the residents of the segment, Parashar acknowledged their role in ending mohalla politics by electing his brother, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, in the Assembly elections.
He highlighted the importance of supporting the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to further Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh’s vision for public welfare.
If elected to the Parliament with the support of the Atam Nagar residents, Pappi pledged to prioritise the voice of Ludhiana, including Atam Nagar.
He expressed his commitment to bringing Ludhiana to the forefront of India’s development.
