Bhagwant Mann holds mega roadshow in support of Ashok Parashar Pappi in Jagraon

Ludhiana, May 9

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday led a roadshow in Jagraon while campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. Mann took out a mega roadshow in Jagraon. During the roadshow, the Chief Minister addressed the people and said: “I am the first Chief Minister of the state whom people call ‘Bai Ji’ (a term often used in Malwa for big brother). On the other hand, people used to call the earlier CMs by ‘Kaka Ji’ and ‘Raja Sahab’. This is the love of the people of Punjab towards me”.

Appealing to the people, Mann said they were making every possible effort for the development of the state. During the past two years, they have taken many historic decisions good results of which are in front of you.

“We need your support to work with the same enthusiasm in the future as well. This time, let AAP win by 13-0. All our MPs will raise their voice for the rights of the state in Parliament and will recover every single penny of Punjab from the Centre,” he said.

Mann attacked PM Narendra Modi and said “In these elections, We are asking for votes on the issues of school-hospital, electricity-water, farmers and employment and the work done by our government during the past two years. Whereas Modi is asking for votes in the name of Muslims and Mangalsutra even after ruling for 10 years.”

AAP candidate from Ludhiana Ashok Parashar Pappi said in the past two years, the Mann government had done many such works which the previous governments would have never even thought of.

People raised slogans in favour of the victory of AAP ‘Punjab Banega Hero, iss baar 13-0’. People also raised slogans against BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu and Congress candidate Raja Warring in the roadshow. They said: “Bittu te Raja Gappi, Jittega Sada Pappi”.

